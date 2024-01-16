Don’t Worry About ‘Japa,’ We’ll Train, Supply More People — Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to be bothered about the mass exit of young professionals to other countries.

He disclosed this at the swearing-in ceremony of Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo, in Owerri, the capital city.

According to him, more Nigerians will be trained to fill the vacancies that exist as a result of those relocating overseas.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the japa syndrome. We will train more people and we will supply them,” Tinubu assured.

There have been concerns in recent times over the relocation of many professionals in Nigeria, especially those in the health sector to foreign countries.

In 2022, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) warned of a “total collapse” of the health sector if measures were not taken to address the brain drain in the system.

The association called for an emergency solution to the issue.

NMA expressed concerns there may be a need to hire doctors from foreign countries in the future if the trend is not addressed.

Tinubu who lauded Uzodinma on his inauguration, noted that the Governor would continue the development strides in the South-East State.

“I assure you, there will be substantial development in the development of your children.

“You will see the priority in industrialisation. Healthcare will get more allocation and more attention,” he said to the crowd at the Dan Anyiam stadium.

While averring that security has improved in Imo, he assured residents that the state government will prioritise their safety.

“The peace you are enjoying here relatively will be better and we will work hard with you to achieve more peace. Before now, everyone was enveloped with fear of coming to Imo State.

“Today, Imo is safe and happy and (the people) ready for business.

“What we learn from this is for us to work together. Join hands and pay attention to our internal security,” he added.