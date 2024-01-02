Drama as FRSC officials beat up soldiers for invading their office

A violent altercation between military personnel and law enforcement officials at the Federal Road Safety Commission headquarters was documented in a video that quickly gained widespread attention on social media.

Some officials were allegedly attacked by three military officers when they stormed the FRSC offices in an attempt to start a brawl over an unspecified problem.

The other officers were enraged by this and retaliated accordingly.

The road safety workers were spotted in the viral tape punching a soldier and furiously yelling at them for having the mind to come to their office and attack them.

Even when one of the army officers attempted to remove his colleague from the FRSC employees who were attacking him, the conflict became more intense despite the efforts to find a resolution.

@obijoseph_c; “Very soon army go dey chop slap from VIO.. They are gradually selling their respect… Started with fighting police men to this…”

@daviddutchy18; “Las las iya lomaje road safety yi ……. Abeg make sure you share part 2 of this movie”

@n6oflife6 commented; “Soldiers don suffer for this Naija 😳😩”

@Chimaizuobi; “😂 na person wey run this kind video show face for end I dey look, im fit be civilian even”

@Leedani7; “Please make sure to post the response from the military oo Chuks”

@Olaitankenny007; “Help me remind those FRSC guys say them no get gun o, well this happened once in 50 years”

@GreatMichael1; “Road safety no fear soldier again 😳🙄, any way since they bowed down to the Usurper they began to lose relevance. I hope they wake up soon”

@obehieguakhide; “There are no law enforcement agencies. They are just a bunch of unprofessional people in uniform, oppressing anyone they can”

@uchebakaadi; “My popcorn is ready for d return match of this fight. Pray that u r not unfortunate to b in d vicinity when that happens.”

