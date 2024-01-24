DSS Denies Arrest Of Miyetti Allah President

The Department of State Services has debunked the viral report, claiming that Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, is in its custody.

The revelation was made by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued to TheCable on Tuesday evening.

Responding to an inquiry about the rumoured arrest of Bodejo, Afunanya said: “He’s not with the DSS.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that earlier on Tuesday, reports went viral that Bodejo was arrested by the DSS at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu LGA of Nasarawa state, on account of the unveiling of a vigilante group.

However, the vigilante group is said to be made up of 1,144 Fulani youths selected from various communities in the 13 LGAs of the state.

Speaking on the occasion attended by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations in Nasarawa State, Abdulaziz Aliyu, Bodejo said: “The Nomad Volunteer Vigilante Group was not created to replace or undermine the efforts of our existing security agencies but rather to purely complement their work for the greater good of our country.”

“The sole purpose of creating this outfit is to ensure peace, and harmony and to assist in addressing the serious levels of insecurity that have plagued our great nation which we condemn in its totality.”