DSS Nabs Miyetti Allah’s President, Bodejo For Creating Unrecognised Vigilante Group

Following his creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State, Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Bodejo, according to Punch, was arrested at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa on Tuesday.

The operatives alongside some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, were said to have stormed the Head Office close to Goshen Church, at about 3:40 pm, arresting Bodejo at the gate.

As stated by a DSS source, the leader was arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country.

The group, the source said, was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the Federal Government.

“Our (DSS) operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office in Nasarawa this afternoon, and we’ve arrested their National President, Bello Bodejo, for creating a vigilante group that is not recognised by the government.

“The creation of that nomad’s vigilante group could cause violence in the country. The group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, and the group is not recognised by the Federal Government.”

The Miyetti Allah President had during the vigilante group creation emphasised that the volunteer vigilantes would strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws during their operations.

Bodejo, during the inauguration, urged the volunteer vigilantes to work in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a more comprehensive approach to security across the 13 local councils of Nasarawa.