Edison Ehie Resigns As Rivers Assembly Member, Speaker

Factional embattled Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ehie Ogerenye Edison, has resigned.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edison, a supporter of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, tendered his resignation, heightening the State’s already tumultuous political climate.

Ehie’s resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023, and addressed to INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost 27 legislators who supported former governor Nyesom Wike to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following this saga, the two sides engaged in a power battle, with the PDP asking for the seats held by the defectors to be declared vacant.

The Speaker’s resignation comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking the state, after which some resolutions were made and signed by the parties involved.

However, the intervention was criticised by elders in the state, noting that Tinubu does not have the power to overrule the decision of a court of competent jurisdiction.

The letter read, “This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada- East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to River State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurance es of my highest esteem at all times.”