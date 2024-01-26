Edo Guber: “Obaseki My Boss Will Support Me” – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor and aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election, Philip Shaibu has expressed confidence that his boss, Godwin Obaseki will back his gubernatorial bid.

Recall that Shaibu and his principal, have been at loggerheads over the former’s ambition to succeed the latter whose second term tenure is winding down.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Thursday, the deputy governor described Obaseki as his elder brother and boss.

He disclosed that the issue of whether Obaseki will support him or not had been resolved during the PDP stakeholders meeting.

He said: “Mr. Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, my boss and my senior brother will support me.

“He had said it at the secretariat when we had our stakeholders meeting that whoever wins, he will support and whoever that will win is nobody else but Philip Shaibu.”

“We started the journey of rescuing Edo State in 2006, and we were conscious of what we wanted to achieve.

“We said that we needed to take our state back and return it to the people, and we did take the state back and return it to the people. Along the line, something happened, and the state is about to be hijacked again, so we said no.

“This election is another challenge, they want to take the state from Edo people and return it to businessmen, and we are saying no! Because Edo State cannot return to Egypt.

“Edo State will continually move forward, and the only way it can move forward is if power resides with the people. PDP says power to the people, not power to business friends or business colleagues.”