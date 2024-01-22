Edo Police Nab Three For Stealing Cars During Church Service

The Edo State Police Command has apprehended three suspects for allegedly stealing two vehicles during a church crusade.

The suspects include Augustine Ikponmwoba (62), Roland Ibizugbe (63), and Blessing Joseph (36).

The victims, Joy Mordi and Peter Abiwo, reported the theft of their Toyota Camry cars, valued at N3.5 million each, from Garrick Memorial Ground after attending the crusade.

Funsho Adeboye, the State Commissioner of Police, revealed that during the investigation, a female suspect, Joseph who was in possession of one of the phones from Mordi’s vehicle, was arrested.

Joseph, found with one of the stolen phones, implicated Ikponmwoba, leading to his arrest.

“Ikponmwoba’s arrest led the police to Ibizugbe. The suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.

Recently, 20-year-old Chidera Ozemina and 32-year-old Micheal Chukwu were arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing a Range Rover SUV in United Estate Shangotedo, Ajah, in Lagos State.

The owner of the car, claimed that he discovered the car had vanished from the premises when he returned from the market.