Eight Months Not Enough To Judge Tinubu, He Deserves More Time — Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says it is too early to give verdict on the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he assumed office.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum however expressed confidence that the President would rescue Nigeria from its economic problems.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Uzodinma said: “I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, fives states; I am the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, 20 governors; and we are unanimous in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that he succeeds in rescuing the economy, in rescuing this country, in making sure that we live according to the expectations of our founding fathers.

“And I can tell you, seven months or eight months into his four years mandate is not enough to judge him. So, why the hurry? Some people are suffering from anxiety-cirrhosis. Some people are not able to come to terms with the reality on the ground.

“I am confident. I have my belief that if this man is not able to get this country correct, then something must be wrong.”