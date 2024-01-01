“Election Is Over, Let’s Work Together” — Tinubu Begs Atiku, Obi, Others

As part of efforts to expand national unity within Nigerian political space, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has begged his rivals in the last presidential election, such as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party among others, to put aside their differences and collaborate for the betterment of the country.

Tinubu emphasized the need to transcend political divisions, stating that the election period is over.

He stressed the importance of uniting under the common goal of advancing Nigeria, setting aside past differences to focus on the country’s future.

READ MORE: “I’ll Fight Every Obstacle That Impedes Business Competitiveness In Nigeria” — Tinubu

Tinubu said: “In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress, and stability of our country.

“I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.”

“I am well aware that for some time now, the conversations and debates have centered on the rising cost of living, high inflation which is now above 28%, and the unacceptable high underemployment rate.”