“Everyday I Wake Up, I Pray To Win The Grammy” – Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has disclosed that his daily prayer is to win the global award, Grammy one day.

Recall that the singer was nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammys.

It was gathered that his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ was also included in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Feel’ were nominated in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories, respectively.

Davido, while speaking in a recent interview with GQ, which was posted on Thursday, said that everyone knows that he is praying to win the award.

He said: “Everybody knows what one of my prayer points is now. I have been nominated for three Grammys. So, everybody knows what I am praying for every day I wake up.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Davido will contest with the likes of Burna Boy, Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah for the Best Global Music Performance gong.

He would also lock horns with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category.

In the Best African Music Performance category, he will face off with familiar names: Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and South Africa’s Tyla.

