Explosion Rocks Ibadan, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

An explosion on Tuesday evening, has rocked Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, throwing residents into panic.

It was gathered that the cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained by many buildings and properties were reportedly affected by the explosion.

Meanwhile, a University of Ibadan student, who spoke with The PUNCH on the telephone said: “It is true. We all heard the sound and it was very loud.

“The cloud is cloudy with smoke. it happened at Bodija and we in the UI area could see the smoke.

READ MORE: Two die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion

“Even those at Sango and Ojo heard the sound. In fact, we are all in a room scared for our life.”

Another resident of Orogun told Sahara Reporters that she heard the deafening sound, saying: “It felt like a tremor that shook the house.”

An X user, identified as @WillieWinehouse tweeted: “A f***ing bomb just exploded in Ibadan! My entire house and street are in ruins!! What is going on!!”