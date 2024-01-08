Falana Urges Tinubu’s Minister To Resign Amid N585m Scandal

Popular Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over an allegation of her financial misconduct in the ministry.

Recall that Edu faced severe criticism on Friday, over a memo that has now gone viral on social media.

It was gathered that the memo directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account belonging to Oniyelu Bridget.

However, the AGF, clarified that her office received the request but did not act on it, Edu has defended herself, suggesting that there are efforts to tarnish her reputation.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to the public on Sunday, Falana urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to speed up the investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and charged all indicted persons to court.

READ MORE: Alleged Fraud: Tinubu Orders Probe Of Humanitarian Ministry

He said: “It is interesting to note that the minister has not denied that she gave approval for the payment of over half a billion Naira to a private account in contravention of the extant Public Service Rules as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act and the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Instead of apologising to the Federal Government and people of Nigeria and calling it quits for betraying the confidence reposed in her, the Minister has arrogantly said that the N585.18 million fraud allegation is a mere fabrication by her detractors and an alleged attempt by mischief makers to undermine her ministry’s effort in fighting corruption and uplifting the needy.

“However, notwithstanding that the Accountant-General of the Federation has successfully frustrated the criminal diversion of the said sum of N585.18 million from the public treasury, it is crystal clear from the leaked memorandum of the Minister that the offence of an attempt to commit a felony has already been completed.