Fave Speaks Out After Davido Performed Their Song “Kante” And Removed Her Verse

Rising vocalist Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere, better known by her stage name Fave, has expressed her displeasure after Davido sang their song “Kante” and cut out her verse during his New Year’s Eve performance.

She spoke out on her Twitter page, revealing that she had attended the event with Davido.

According to her, she said that she had hugged the singer backstage before he began his New Year performance.

It was disappointing for her to watch him perform their song ‘Kante’ but with her own verse removed.

Fave noted that performing with Davido would have been the highlight of her year, but she supposes life sometimes happens.

She wrote …

“Begun my new years with such a huge gag lol hugging Davido backstage as he’s about to perform, to watching him perform Kante in a new version with my verse taken off. Performing with you would have been a good way to start my year but I guess life happens.

Happy nu year🤞💋”

After being hounded by some netizens, she added …

“I guess I should’ve just texted him how I felt instead of tweeting it. I forget how the internet can be sometimes”

