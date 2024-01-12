Femi Falana Slams Police Over Caution Against “No Gree For Anybody” Slogan

Popular Human Right Lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the warning by the Nigeria Police that the use of ‘No Gree For Anybody’, adopted by some Nigerians as the 2024 slogan was capable of instigating crisis in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the viral slogan means do not tolerate any form of nonsense from anybody or ‘do not allow yourself to be bullied by anyone.

However, the Police Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, while reacting to the trend on Wednesday, said that intelligence reports show that the catchphrase was capable of plunging the country into crisis of monumental proportion.

The Force PRO noted that, although the slogan is seen as ‘normal talk’, those in the security community view it as a ‘dangerous’ slogan.

