FG Begins Payment Of October 2023 Wage Award

Following a temporary suspension of payments, federal civil servants have started confirming the receipt of their October 2023 wage awards.

Recall that the payment of N35,000 wage award was an agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Organized Labour as part of the moves to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal on fuel.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had declared during his Independence Day speech that “low-grade workers” in the Federal Civil Service would be awarded a wage of N25,000.

The amount was then increased to N35,000 following discussions with the labour unions.

The government, in a memo signed by the Chairman, National Salaries Wages and Income Commission, Ekpo Nta, stated that the payment of the wage award would begin to take effect from September 1, 2023.

Information Nigeria understands that the government only paid the wage award for September – which was confirmed by workers in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

However, a senior civil servant told Punch, that some civil servants had started receiving the wage award for October 2023.

“In my agency, we received the arrears for October 2023 and nothing else was paid again. The wage award for November and December was not paid; it (the one paid) is only for October 2023. Remember they owed us the sum of N10,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General, Bawa Mokwa, however said all civil servants would receive their wage awards as soon as possible.