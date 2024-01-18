Fire Engulfs Over 100 Shops In Kaduna Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira

Tragedy has struck the people of Tudun Wada community as goods worth millions of naira, were lost in a fire incident that destroyed over 100 shops at the popular old Panteka market, located near the Campus of the Kaduna Polytechnic.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the fire affected mostly the wood sellers section of the market.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday, the Secretary of the market union, Ibrahim Muhammad said that the inferno started a few minutes after 12 midnight and the fire service were able to stop it from spreading to other parts of the affected area.

He said: “Based on reports from the security in the market, the fire started some few minutes after midnight, early Wednesday morning from the wood sellers section in the market.

“It took the intervention of the fire service from Jaji to put off the fire which lasted till 5am. Over 100 shops have been affected and the loss is unquantifiable at this time.”

Also reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the market union, Alhaji Suleiman Shehu, expressed shock over the loss and said that the affected traders will need the government’s support.

Suleiman said: “Millions of naira has been lost because these traders bring in wood in trailers.

“The sad thing however is that most of the traders collect the goods or credit and pay after the sale while others collect loans from the bank for capital.”