Fire Guts Enugu Market On New Year’s Eve, Destroys Goods Worth Million

Fire has destroyed shops and goods worth millions of naira at Orba International Market in the Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on New Year’s eve.

According to a resident, identified as Chigbo Odegba, revealed that stores where foams, gallons, drinks, provisions and other materials are being sold were razed by the inferno.

Another resident, Chinyere Eze, said that: “It (fire) started around midnight. It is a pity because the shop owners were not around. All the goods in the affected shops were destroyed. It is a sad New Year for us.”

Confirming the incident, the Chief Fire Officer of the state, Engr Daniel Ohaa, said that the state Fire Service operatives deployed two trucks that quenched the fire.

He said: “It was a midnight fire incident. We got the information, and our office in Udenu responded swiftly, and extinguished the fire from destroying more property. Much was destroyed, and much saved.

“It’s fortunate that we have an office close to Orba. It was significant for the rescue operations. We thank residents that contacted us, and I commend our operatives that responded swiftly.”