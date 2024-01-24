“Focus On The Beauty Not The Number” – Uriel Writes As She Celebrates Birthday Today, Stirs Debates

Celebrity reality personality, Uriel Oputa, who is celebrating her 30th birthday with excitement and good cheer, has sparked controversy on the internet.

The BBNaija star expressed her enthusiasm on social media about celebrating her birthday for yet another year.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a video of herself celebrating her 30th birthday in her room while sitting on her bed and waving a balloon with the numbers 3 and 0.

Netizens have undoubtedly expressed disapproval of the age she is celebrating, despite her advice to ignore the number and concentrate on her attractiveness and the occasion.

The video caption reads,

“Ngozika Uriel Oputa Happy Birthday 😇 Focus On The Beauty Not The Number”

See some comments…

gistwithkemz said: “Happiest birthday to you @urielmusicstar keep shining bright always”

missposhO remarked: “See old woman 30 years kee haha you are over 36”

nomibliss shared: “I love you somuch Uriel but u can’t just be 30, is not possible that you gave me 3 years gap my darling…. When u enter your first big brother Istill Dey ss3…. But I love you always… happy birthday Uriel with the good heart. Age with grace UU bekeeee(the content queen).”

janebilly_ wrote: “Uriel you’re older than me. … Happy birthday to you”

omaanizZ remarked: “Happy 36th birthday hun”

iam_onomeh said: “Uriel you don pass 30 nor vex”

_sanchez said: “You don pass 30 how many years you talk for big brother ahh ahh”

mamsenow wrote: “This lady looks 45 years old abeg”

bedsheetsocomfy said: “Happy birthday Uriel..Cheers to an even bigger and better year filled with God’s blessings”

