“Forget New Year Resolutions; If You Don’t Work, You Won’t See Shishi” – Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, recently posted some pearls of wisdom on Twitter for people who attended crossover services and went into the new year with prophetic declarations.

He minced no words, expressing the importance of hard work over relying solely on declarations and prophecies.

Regha stressed that success in 2024 hinges on rolling up one’s sleeves and putting in the effort.

He encouraged everyone to make reasonable plans, implying that the new year might not be a bed of roses. He also sent his best wishes and wished everyone a good new year.

“Forget ur church’s New-year prophetic declarations, if u don’t work this 2024 u won’t see shishi; Also plan urself properly, u can see how the APC govt is ruling. Once again, happy new-year to everyone & best wishes.”

SEE POST: