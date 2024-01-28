Frank Edoho Confronts Man For Disparaging Ayra Starr Over Encounter With King Sunny Ade

Famous TV personality Frank Edoho vehemently attacked a man who had condemned artist Ayra Starr over her recent meeting with renowned musician King Sunny Ade, without holding back.

It should be noted that Ayra Starr was heavily attacked on social media for casually approaching King Sunny Ade and shaking hands with him.

Ayra Starr apologised, stating that she was unable to identify King Sunny Ade due to the event’s lighting.

She continued by saying that she went back to make amends after realising her mistake.

One of the criticisms Ayra Starr faced caught Frank Edoho’s attention, a netizen had labelled the singer as “overrated.”

The singer was body shamed by the internet user on Twitter, who also declared that he would never date someone like her.

In response the famous Tv host wrote,

“You insulted her over nothing, if someone told you that your nose looks like the muzzle of a double barrel shotgun, you will start complaining”

SEE PHOTO: