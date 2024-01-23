Fubara: Forgive Ikwerre LG Chair, He’s Influenced By Drugs — Orji To Rivers People

Darlington Orji, former Chief of Staff to Samuel Nwanosike, the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council has called on Rivers State people to forgive his ex-principal for calling the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara unprintable names.

Nwanosike, a staunch loyalist of the former Rivers Governor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, had described Fubara as a fool for masterminding the perennial abductions and the deepening security crisis in Abuja.

However, Orji who was an ally to Nwanosike urged Rivers people to forgive him as he is been influenced by drugs.

“He is influenced by drugs, Pls forgive Samuel Nwanosike for calling Governor SIM a mumu Governor,” Elan Hub quoted Orji as saying.