“Fubara Sponsoring Kidnappings In Abuja To Discredit Wike” – Rivers Local Govt Chairman Alleges

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has alleged that the State Governor, Sim Fubara, is part of people sponsoring kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in Abuja.

Mr. Samuel said that Fubara is supporting the insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory because he wants his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to be sacked.

Speaking while addressing some of his supporters, on Monday, in Ikwerre, the local government boss said that the wish of Fubara and his associates to see Wike removed from office would not be fulfilled.

He said: “He is paying people to go and tell Abuja that Wike is playing politics in Rivers state that they are doing kidnapping in Abuja.

“It means that Fubara is part of those supporting the kidnappings in Abuja because he wants Nyesom Wike to leave office.

“Nyesom Wike will not leave office. Foul!”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of kidnapping and some other criminal related cases have been disturbing the FCT, with reports of families and residents living in chaotic environment.