Fubara’s Loyalist, Ehie Withdraws Suit Against 25 Rivers Lawmakers

Former member of the Rivers House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has withdrawn a contempt suit filed against 25 lawmakers who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie, who was the factional Speaker of the Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, declared the seats of the lawmakers vacant over their defection, in December 2023.

Representing Ahoada East Constituency II in Rivers Assembly, he filed contempt proceedings before the state high court in Port Harcourt, challenging their sittings and legislative activities.

At the Thursday court session, I. Mac-Barango, counsel to the claimants, drew the court’s attention to a notice of discontinuance filed by Ehie.

Barango applied that the court should give effect to the notice of discontinuance.

Ferdinand Orbih and Emeka Onyeka, lawyers to the defendants did not object to the application.

Consequently, F. A. Fiberesima, Presiding Judge, struck out the suit.