Funke Akindele Breaks Silence Following History With “A Tribe Called Judah”

Nollywood seasoned actress, Funke Akindele, has broken her silence after reaching a spectacular box office milestone.

The actress created history in the Nigerian movie industry, by becoming the first Nollywood film to gross one billion naira in a short amount of time.

Her film, A Tr!be Called Judah, grossed a whopping One Billion, Sixty Million, Seven Hundred And Eleven Thousand, Four Hundred And Ninety-One Naira.

Funke Akindele’s movies, which include A Tr!be Called Judah, Battle On Buka Street, and Omo Ghetto The Saga, are presently the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, according to Wikipedia.

On her Instagram page, Funke Akindele thanked her Maker for the amazing accomplishment. She also expressed her gratitude for the amazing support from Ghanaians and Nigerians.

“Thank you, LORD

Thank you NIGERIA!!!!

Thank you GHANA!!!!”.