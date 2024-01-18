Funke Akindele Reacts To Ibadan Explosion, Expresses Sympathy With Victims

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and box office queen, has reacted to the explosion that occurred in Ibadan.

Recall that on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a few citizens of Ibadan, Oyo State, claimed to have heard explosions at multiple locations throughout the state capital.

The mother of two expressed her condolences to the blast victims on her Instagram page, sharing that the videos she had seen of the catastrophe were heartbreaking.

She asked God to grant them the strength to endure the unfathomable loss, and she also said that her thoughts and prayers are with them during this trying time.

The actress hoped they find the support and healing they require.

READ MORE: Davido Sells Out 02 Arena’s 20k Capacity Within 5Days

She composed,

“SAD!!

My deepest condolences to everyone affected by the explosion in Ibadan. What I have seen since last night is beyond words, and I pray that God gives everyone affected the fortitude to bear this unimaginable loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time and I hope you find the strength and healing you need in the days ahead. Amen”.

SEE POST: