Funnybros Purchases House For His Father As New Year Present

Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, a Nigerian comedian and content creator better known by his stage name Funnybros, is ecstatic to give his father a brand-new house as a new year’s gift.

The skit creator shared photos of the new home on Instagram while presenting the key to his father.

Funnybros Declared that he had purchased a gift for his father for the new year, he expressed gratitude for teaching him that strength is more than just physical prowess.

He said he was happy to have him as a father and that there would be more gifts soon.

He wrote,

“New Year Gift from me to my Dad ❤️❤️ You’ve shown me strength is not all about muscle .. I’m Happy to have you as my Dad 😍🙏🏿 More to come Dad 💪”

See some comments below,

wizdomchriz penned: “First man wey remember him father ❤️God bless”

iamcazchidiebere said: “Congratulations man atleast u gave papa no be mum mum everytime”

officialseedorf said: “God wey do your own go do my own and the person wey believe 🙏 🙌 💯”

