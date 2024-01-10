Ghanaian Chef Faila Completes 227 Hours Cook-A-Thon

Chef Abdul-Razak Faila of Ghana has finished her quest to set a new Guinness World Record cook-a-thon, clocking in at 227 hours and 10 seconds.

With her sights set on the extraordinary achievement of 240 hours, the committed chef worked tirelessly and mercilessly, and with the support of her dedicated colleagues, she finished her incredible task 13 hours ahead of time.

She spent the last hour cooking a pot of jollof rice, intending to serve it to the large group of people who had come together to show support at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Her sous-chef, Malik Eric, assisted her on the ten-day effort, which began at midnight on New Year’s Day.

As a result, she cooked an incredible 195 meals.

Chef Faila not only surprised the crowd with her culinary skills, but she also displayed her charitable spirit by distributing hundreds of platters to the underprivileged.

In comparison to Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for an amazing 119 hours and 57 minutes, her attempt is 108 hours longer.

Chef Faila has achieved an incredible accomplishment by becoming the first Ghanaian chef to complete a record-breaking cooking marathon.

She also has an opportunity to smash the record for the most meals prepared and plates served, which would create a new Guinness World Record.

Faila got nervous when everyone praised her cooking attempt, especially her devoted husband, Captain Reginald Agyei.

In addition, Chef Faila’s unwavering devotion to and love for her work have raised the bar for culinary proficiency.

