Ghanaian Man Starts Attempt To Break Guinness World Record By Standing For 7 Days

Patrick Amenuvor, a man from Ghana, started the Stand-A-Thon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest standing duration by standing without sitting for seven days.

The man began his attempt on January 14 and intends to continue until January 21, in an attempt to surpass the record for the longest standing by a single person.

A video that went viral on social media depicts supporters congregating to witness him create history.

His attempt has got social media users attention and has garnered multiple comments…

See some comments…

ose_certified wrote: “If this guy promise to stand by you, no fear😂😂”

bhadboitai commented: “A human body can’t remain stationary for days unless he wants to get paralyzed”

celebrity4eva remarked: “GHANA PEOPLE NO GREE FOR THIS GUSINESS BOOK OHHHHHH, NAIJA DON TIRE😂😂😂😂”

sweetness_fari said: “Wahala 😂😂 if I stand for 10 or 20 minutes I’m already looking for a place to sit 😂😂”

destalkercomedian asked: “I thought we left this challenge with 2023”

