“Go And Work, Stop Being Entitled” – Actress Chinenye Nnebe Advises Ladies

Chinenye Nnebe, an actress in Nollywood, has cautioned women not to feel entitled to a luxurious lifestyle that they are unable to pay for.

To spread this knowledge, she used her Instagram account.

No man owes any lady such a lifestyle, in her opinion, particularly if the lady in question cannot afford it for herself.

The actress suggested that they quit being entitled and find something doing so that they could afford their desired luxuries.

She wrote,

“Nobody owes you a Luxurious life style you cannot afford for yourself, go and work stop being entitled,

I come in peace my loves, I wish you a blessed week”

READ MORE: Yul Edochie Comes Under Fire For Supporting Cameroonian Boxer Francis Ngannou

See some reactions to the post…

grant_apex stated: ”See no one feels entitled just help who u can and stop thinking they’re feeling entitled… Peace ✌️”

temmygold_wears added: “Yea you are right but some are even working and hustling more than you but are not opportuned…Everyone grace is different”

ifeoluwaoni_ wrote: “Na the work I dey do so 00000, when I start enjoying make nobody disturb me. Back to the topic of the day, Chinenye the stunner ❤️❤️🙌”

victor_chidera7 asked: “@chinenyennebe what of does that can’t see and can not Afford for there self’s they should go and work too. Where ever you are today, Appreciate ❤️❤️”

ceemonelson commented: “Then u so called celebrities should stop living life of champagne on a palm wine budget”

SEE POST: