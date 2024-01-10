Goal! TECNO’s AFCON Predict and Win: Score Big with Your Football Predictions

The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) highly anticipated African Football Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 is set to kick off on the 13th of January in Ivory Coast. A wave of shared enthusiasm sweeps through football lovers and technology enthusiasts alike. In the spirit of this grand event, TECNO, a leader in technological innovation, is delighted to unveil the much-anticipated online Africa Cup Predict and Win campaign.

Embracing the vibrant theme “For Young, For Passion”, this initiative is set to ignite the collective passion of millions of young individuals for football while rewarding loyal TECNO smartphone users across the continent. Enthusiasts will have the chance to showcase their deep-rooted knowledge of African football through challenging quizzes featuring iconic teams, legendary figures, and memorable moments.

In recognition of their football acumen, winners will be lavished with enticing prizes ranging from the latest TECNO smartphones to cutting-edge tech accessories and other exhilarating surprises, catering to both football devotees and technology enthusiasts.

Having established a significant presence in the African market with its avant-garde technology in phones, laptops, and various accessories, TECNO’s devices are globally recognized and celebrated for their superior user experience across all users.

As the proud official sponsor of AFCON, TECNO is dedicated to transforming the Ivory Coast rendezvous into an expansive celebration that transcends the realms of football, epitomizing unity, passion, and excellence.

The Africa Cup Prize Quiz marks a continuation of TECNO’s commitment to fostering a sense of community among its users, celebrating the vibrant spirit of football, and driving forward the wave of technological excellence. For more information on how to participate in this thrilling competition, which will be announced shortly through TECNO’s social media pages, ensure to follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and X(Twitter).