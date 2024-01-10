Famous Nigerian musician, Victor AD has spoken out in support of the late Pastor TB Joshua, amid the rumours and charges that have been going around by sharing his personal tales of love and healing.

The controversy erupted in response to a widely watched BBC documentary that revealed alleged crimes committed by the prophet and raised questions about the accuracy of the miracles he is said to have performed.

Many individuals have been arguing on social media that the late prophet was a fraud and that the miracles he claimed to have performed were fake.

However, taking to his X account, Victor AD defended the clergyman’s honour by denying the charges of fabrication and posting on social media about his own interactions with the late TB Joshua.

The well-known vocalist revealed that Prophet TB Joshua had a significant influence on his life from an early age, healing a skin ailment at the age of six.

He continued by saying that the prophet prevented his mother’s hand from being severed due to a gunshot wound, therefore saving his family’s life.

During his sister’s elementary school years, Victor AD also told the tale of how her blindness was healed.

The artist went on to illustrate how Prophet TB Joshua provided his family with a place to stay and ensured that their basic needs were met during a time of great need when they were homeless.

Victor AD expressed gratitude for the kindness and friendliness, dispelling any notion that the deceased pastor was a fake prophet.

See below;