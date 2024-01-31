Gov Adeleke Imposes Curfew In Osun Over Communal Clash

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has imposed 6 pm to 6 am curfew on Ilobu and Ifon communities, following renewed crisis involving the towns.

The Governor, on Tuesday, made this known in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, noting that the restriction was aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the feuding communities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some Militias from Ilobu and Ifon communities had resumed fighting in villages at the border of Osun and Oyo States on Monday.

However, Police also confirmed the death of two persons in the crisis while property was also said to have been destroyed.

The statement partly reads: “Premised on the review of the security situation, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has approved that the 6 pm to 6 am curfew be imposed with immediate effect.

"A high-powered stakeholders meeting will be held with all traditional chiefs and rulers from the three communities with government officials and all security chiefs in attendance. That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, Civil Defence, be deployed to the warring communities with immediate effect."