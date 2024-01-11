Gunmen Attack Katsina Village, Kill Community Head, 9 Others

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked a village at Kuka Babangida, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the terrorists killed no fewer than nine residents including the village head, identified as Idris Haruna.

The culprits were said to have divided themselves and moved from house to house, harassing and carting away valuables, before carrying out the horrible act on Thursday.

However, the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Nasiru Muazu who spoke on the incident through his spokesman, Hassan Dan-Alli, said: “The state is committed to the protection of lives and property of people of the state.

“We shall not relent in our efforts to ensure that our people are safe wherever they are.”

Recall that no fewer than six traders lost their lives on Friday when their convoy of vehicles ran into bandits in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The traders were said to be travelling from Maidabino village to participate in a weekly market located at Yantumaki.