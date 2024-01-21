Gunmen Attack Oyo Community, Kill One, Abduct Two

No less than two persons have been abducted in an attack on Otu town in Oyo State on Saturday.

One person was also shot in the attack that happened in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, Oke Ogun geopolitical zone of the State.

The two people kidnapped included Dayo Olayanju and wife of Kehinde Obasola.

According to Daily Post, Obasola escaped with gunshots but his wife was kidnapped by the gunmen.

With their whereabouts still unknown, a community leader anonymously said, “It is true. It happened around 2 am today (Saturday).

“They were kidnapped in different areas. One was kidnapped along Okeho road.

“I have confirmed it. The two people kidnapped are Dayo Olayanju and wife of Kehinde Obasola. Kehinde Obasola escaped with gunshots but his wife was kidnapped.”