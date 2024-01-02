Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa LG Chairman Andaha

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of the Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isa Andaha.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Andaha was whisked away on Monday night at Ningo village along Andaha Akwanga Road.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Kassimu, disclosed this to journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

Haruna said: “The Chairman, Safiyanu, was abducted at Ningo village on the Akwanga-Andaha Rad in the Akwanga Local Government Area of the state along with one Alhaji Adamu Custom at about 8:30 p.m. on January 1, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Ranham Nansel said that the abduction of the council Chairman was yet to be confirmed.

He said: ” I was still in touch with the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of Akwanga for confirmation”, but for now his abduction has not been ascertained