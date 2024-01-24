Gunmen Kill Anambra Couple, Dump Corpses In Vehicle Boot

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons, suspected to be husband and wife and dumped their corpses in a car boot of their vehicle, a Toyota Camry with the registration number: EE-621-EU.

The two corpses were seen by passers-by at a lonely place along the Tempo Junction, Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that the vehicle doors were wide open while the two fresh corpses were dumped inside the boot.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the blood dripping from beneath the vehicle boot showed the deceased may have been freshly murdered.

When contacted on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident. READ MORE: Children, Women Die In Anambra Boat Mishap