Hair Vendor Tenders Apology to Phyna Over Alleged Rented Wig Drama

Big Brother Naija “Level Up” winner Phyna has received a heartfelt apology from the hair dealer who had unjustly accused her of renting a wig and not returning it.

A few hours after disclosing that she had launched a petition against her, Phyna updated her followers on the matter via her Instagram page.

The reality star shared a printed note of the apology and undertaken the hair vendor took to regain her freedom, as the report had it that she has been in police custody.

Phyna received an apology from the hair dealer, Olaore Oluwatobi Damilola, for being embarrassed. While pleading with the reality star for pardon, she noted that it wasn’t her intentions.

The apology letter reads,

“I Olaore Oluwatobi Damilola Apologise to Phyna for publicly embarrassing her regarding the wig rental issue I posted on my Instagram pages (@dbeautyworld, @dbeautyhair) on 14th December 2023,

it wasn’t with an intention to dent your image.

please accept my apology”

This is coming hours after the reality star filed a petition alleging that she has embarrassed and degraded her in public.

She had brought the wig dealer to the attention of the authorities for possible cyberbullying and conspiracy after sharing a screenshot of the petition.

READ MORE: “The Adulterous Pastor” – Sarah Martins Berates Yul Edochie As He Opens Ministry

Phyna identified herself as a law-abiding citizen who doesn’t want to break the law on her own in the petition. She therefore wants the police to look into the matter and apprehend the offender.

SEE POSTS: