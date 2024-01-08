“He’s Always Been A PDP Man” – LP Reacts To Okupe’s Resignation

The Labour Party has reacted to the resignation of Doyin Okupe, former Campaign Director of its Presidential Campaign Council in the last election.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Okupe tendered his resignation letter to the party, citing that ideological differences was the reason for his exit.

Reacting to the development while speaking to Daily Trust on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, insisted that Okupe has always been a People Democratic Party’s man.

He said: “Yes, we received the letter from Dr. Doyin Okupe, tendering his resignation as a member of the Labour Party. We want to say that we wish him very well in his pursuit of his political career. We in the Labour Party cherish the moment we had with him.

“After a short time, December 2022, when he had cause to leave the campaign based on some legal issues, we thank him for the contributions he made when he was the chairman of the DG of the campaign.

“We wish him very well. We want to say that he is saying that he is leaving because he is a Liberal Democrat, while the Labour Party is a Social Democrat.

“It is also a good thing because he is not expected to be in a territory where his ideological bent will be confused or different. He has always been a PDP man, so the Labour Party expects that he will return to anywhere he wants to be.