High Security As Kano, Plateau, 6 Other Govs Know Fate At S’Court Today

As the Supreme Court continues to pass judgements on governorship tussles in States, there is heightened security in eight States of the Federation where final decisions on who are the elected Governors would be taken.

The States slated to know their fate today include Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Zamfara, Bauchi, Cross River, Abia and Ebonyi.

Muhammadu Usaini Gumel, the Police Commissioner in Kano State, told newsmen after meeting with other security chiefs, that they have adequate manpower to deal with any unforeseen circumstances.

“We have mobilized sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints including political parties’ offices, the state government house, INEC headquarters, banks/commercial areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgment,” Gumel said.

Speaking on whether a curfew would be imposed, Gumel said “that won’t be necessary,” but warned that security agencies will not allow hoodlums to take advantage of jubilation to loot people’s property.

A tea seller at Zoo Road, Suleiman Husseini Kahutu, told Daily Trust he prays that the truth prevails and for Kano to remain peaceful.

An anonymous civil servant, said, “People are after what to eat. Look at the price of rice and maize today. All these politicians are the same, why should someone waste his time for them.”

Hashimu Dungurawa, State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said, “We are very hopeful of victory and favourable judgement by God’s grace. And as I speak to you, I am in Abuja.”

Ahmad Aruwa, All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in the State, said, “Insha Allahu, victory is ours because of our faith in God and the strong pieces of evidence we presented before the court. The judgements of the two lower courts are there to speak for us.”

However, in Plateau State, uncertainty and high expectations are brewing among residents, especially party supporters, following the confirmation that the apex Court will deliver judgement on the governorship election today.

Around the city centre in Jos, soldiers, police and other security agents were sighted in vehicles on a “show of force.”

Okoro J. Alawari, the state Commissioner of Police, had on Monday assured citizens of a peaceful atmosphere during and after the judgement, calling on all and sundry to cooperate with the police.

A resident of Jos, Jerry Nungi, said, “I am confident the judgement will come and pass without any violence. We have seen security everywhere and we are hopeful nothing bad will happen.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed that adequate arrangements have been made to protect lives and properties before and after the verdict.

Abubakar said: “We have deployed our personnel to strategic places within the state capital and major towns. We are fully ready to avert any attempt meant to disrupt the existing peace and harmony in the state.”

Also, heavily armed soldiers were deployed to the personal residence of Muhammad Bello Matawalle, the immediate past Governor of the State and now Minister of State for Defence, located along Gusau Road and other places in the state capital.

For Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Command spokesman, said they had provided adequate security to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order ahead of the Supreme Court judgement.

“We are not anticipating any problem in Lagos, but as a proactive measure, the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade has ordered the deployment of more men to the streets.

“Aside, he has also ordered increased police visibility around key public institutions, areas that are known for Crime”, Hundeyin said.

Cross River State Police Commissioner, Grimah Gyogon, said they do not usually disclose their strategies to contain crimes or unrest.

“The command has already taken everything into account,” he said.

A community leader in Calabar South, Ekamba Cobham, said there was no tension in the state ahead of the verdict of the Supreme Court.

There is also increased security around the Three Arms Zone district in Abuja, where the Supreme Court is situated.

The panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro had earlier considered and reserved the appeals for judgement in the cases involving the eight states on the spotlight today.

The apex court had up till January 18, to dispense all the appeals from the States affected by the outcome of the March 18, 2023 general elections.

The Kano State appeal is viewed to have the most contentious issues in the post-election litigations of 2023.

Similarly, the Plateau State governorship election appeal before the Supreme Court is another case with seeming thorny issues.