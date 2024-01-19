Hilda Baci Over The Moon As She Hosts Famous Basketballer, Antetokounmpo

Popular Chef, Hilda Baci, revealed her delight at entertaining Greek-Nigerian basketball player, Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo.

She posted a video on her official Instagram page that captured the entire event.

Hilda Baci served the guests a sumptuous meal she referred to as a Nigerian feast, together with Antetokounmpo’s mother and other officials.

READ MORE: “I Think I’ve Had Enough” – Mabel Makun Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life

Captioning the video, she wrote,

“Hosted @giannis_an34 his beautiful mother and other officials to what I’ll call a Nigerian feast and it was such a wonderful experience for everyone making great meals is in ma DNA #thereisnoonelikeus,”

Since then, the video has sparked a flurry of emotions on social media, with some fans gushing about the surprising connection and others finding amusement in their disparity in height.

See some comments…

ama_reginald opined: “This my friend is not tall at all 😂😂🤍.”

mummysteddy said: “Hilda really has the best PR team. The fact that after being a Guinness world record breaker, her team has never relented. They have steadily been working and making shes really a force to reckon with. This is big. Congrats to her and may she continue winning. She and her baby/child like character ♥️♥️🫶🏼💐.”

bimboademoye said: “Hilda, are you short ,or that man is long ? 😮😮😮😮.”

prettyrahimatou1990 penned: “Why do I feel like they look good together.”

Watch video below…