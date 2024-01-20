“How I Struggled 10 Years Ago Over Infertility” – Etinosa Idemudia Recounts

Well-known Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has talked about her experience with infertility ten years ago.

The actress, who was born in Edo, posed a question on Friday, January 19, in a brief Instagram post, asking why infertility is generally associated with women.

She went on to exhort ladies who are having trouble getting pregnant to have faith in God’s schedule.

She composed,

“Why is it that in this country when a woman isn’t getting pregnant the whole family of the man including the man will blame the woman? Even without diagnosis… To every man/woman out there trying to conceive, just know that God has not forsaken you.

If he can bless me with a child after years of PCOS tears and shame. Then he can and he will Turn the Tables to favor you.”

Speaking about her ordeal, Etinosa Idemudia, who posted the trailer for her latest film inspired by her personal experience, revealed that she suffered for ten years believing she was the problem.

Thespian and mother of one added: “I can’t sleep. 10 years ago I went through hell. I thought I was the problem. I have taken a part of my life story and created a movie that I hope will minister to and entertain you.”