“How My Range Rover Got Stolen At Restaurant In Abuja” – BBNaija’s Princess Narrates (Video)

Princess Onyejekwe, often known as Princess, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija, has described how her Range Rover got stolen in Abuja.

After taking a hiatus from social media, the reality star announced that November 28 and 29 2023, were the worst days of her life, claiming some waiters stole her car from the Shogan restaurant in Abuja.

Speaking about the incident in a video posted on her Instagram account, she revealed that she had gone to the restaurant for dinner and discovered her car key was missing after finishing.

She emptied her bag and summoned the managers and waiters, who all maintained they hadn’t seen anything.

She told them to keep watch over her car till she finds a tow van and they agreed.

Sadly, her car was gone when she returned to the restaurant the following morning. She started looking everywhere, but her efforts were in vain.

She said that she alerted management about the occurrence, but all they could do was tell her story.

She said in parts,

“So my car was stolen at Shogan Restaurant Abuja by one of their waiters

I remember that day 28th/29th Nov as the worst day of my life

I went to eat, finished dinner, couldn’t find my car keys, emptied my bag, and called the waiters and manager, everyone said they didn’t see anything. Since I was parked right by the security, I asked them to keep an eye on it till the morning, so I could find a tow van. They agreed.

The next morning at about 8.40 am, I ran back to the restaurant, behold no car. 😯 I looked inside the drainage, on top of the tree, at the backyard…my life flashed before my eyes

I called the attention of the management… dem de tell me story. On top RANGE ROVER VOGUE OO…my spirit left my body. Literally”.

SEE VIDEO: