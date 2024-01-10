How Tinubu Rose To Presidency – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, shed light on his principal’s political journey and how he was able to rise to the highest office in the country.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said Tinubu’s ascension to presidency was aided by the people he built an enduring relationship with when he was a Senator in 1992.

He made the disclosure during a reception and award presentation, organised for him and former members of the House of Representatives, who are either Ministers or Governors under the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “I will tell you one thing today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he may not know it, I have been around him for a long time, one of his greatest strengths and what catapulted him to where he is today were his former colleagues when he was a senator. So this is a constituency we must hold dear. We just shouldn’t burn bridges when we leave.”