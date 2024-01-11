Humanitarian Ministry: Our CEO Wasn’t Arrested, Detained By EFCC — Zenith Bank Clarifies

Zenith Bank has debunked claims that its Group Managing Director (GMD), Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was arrested in connection with the unravelling fraud at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Recall that there were media reports that alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained the Chief Executive Officers of Zenith, Jaiz and Providus Banks.

Some other reports said the top executives were at the EFCC to present account documents of the Humanitarian Ministry.

Reacting on Wednesday, Zenith Bank’s company secretary and general counsel, Michael Otu, said the reports are “entirely false and inaccurate.”

READ ALSO: Betta Edu: EFCC Grills Zenith, Providus, Jaiz Banks CEOs

“We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the group managing director/chief executive officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The group managing director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholders are accurately informed,” the statement read.

The Ministry has been under probe over fraudulent transactions and misappropriation of funds.