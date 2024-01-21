“I Didn’t Come Into The Industry To Be Famous” – Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor and producer has stated that he entered the entertainment industry to work and not to become famous.

The actor, who dropped out of engineering to seek a career in entertainment, made it clear that he joined the industry to “do the work,” stressing that “fame was the collateral upside.”

In the most recent Celebrity Quickies episode, Deyemi stated:

“To be honest, I didn’t know this side of fame. I didn’t come into the industry to be famous.

“I came to do the work and the collateral upside of doing the work was fame. So, I quickly adapted with the understanding that it was just part of the job”.

“In fact, to keep myself grounded, I try to push that out of my head.”

The actor disclosed his biggest regret is not starting his acting career sooner.

He also mentioned that the two Hollywood actresses he would most like to go on dates with are Meryl Streep and Viola Davies.