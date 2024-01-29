“I Hate Man. Utd, My Ex-Husband Beats Me Anytime They Lose” – Victoria Inyama (Video)

Victoria Inyama, a Nollywood actress, has revealed more about her marital problems with her ex-husband and children’s father, Godwin Okrim.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she described how her ex-husband would routinely beat her when Manchester United loses a game.

She claimed that she is still dealing with the trauma because, in addition to detesting the club, she always remember the beating she received from her former partner when she sees them lose a game.

She also mentioned that her son is aware of the trauma she went through, and they would always laugh over it.

READ MORE: ”You Can’t Serve God With Heart Of Jealousy And Anger” – Yul Edochie

In her words,

“I hate Man Utd, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man UTD lose match ehn.

Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing”.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: