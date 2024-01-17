I Kept Records To Prepare Myself For Probe — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, disclosed that his administration kept records of its stewardship.

According to him, he knew he would always be required to account for the trust entrusted in him.

He stated this at the book launch that chronicled his achievements in the eight years he held sway as President.

The books are “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity (2015–2023),” authored by Femi Adesina and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015–2023), a compilation of about a hundred contributors edited by Udu Yakubu.

Buhari, who was visiting the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving office in May 29, 2023, said under his watch, nothing was done under the veil of secrecy.

While noting the efforts of authors of the books to document his administration’s achievements, Buhari stated: “Without documentation, revisionism wins.”

”Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort, or even obliterate recent history.

“But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge.

“We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us. This event today is part of accounting for our two terms in office, and I thank those who have laboured day and night to ensure this history is recorded for now and the future.

“Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has my support and confidence, in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams, where there is emancipation for our teeming population.

“With the cumulative achievements of government after government, I believe we will get there in no distant time.

“In our journey to the desired destination, there will be hard decisions taken, and the people would bear some costs. We can only seek their understanding, and state that there was no intention to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

“This is why I apologized to such people at the end of our time in office. Sacrifices are still being made now, and will continue to be part of our national life and development.

“Governments will continually seek the understanding and support of the people they lead, for our ultimate good and goal.

“Let revisionists not rejoice that they have the ultimate say in the bid to distort history. Facts and records will ultimately prove them wrong.

”When some people engage in deliberate falsehood and distortion of facts that pertain to our tenure in office, I take solace in the fact that records are there, and will remain inviolable,” he detailed.