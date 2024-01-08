I Left My Lecturing Job For Skit Making – ZicSaloma Spills

Popular comedian ZicSaloma, gave an explanation of why he chose to focus on his comedy sketch rather than continue teaching at Kaduna Polytechnic.

The comedian was recently interviewed by actress Iyabo Ojo on her podcast, during which Aloma said that he changed careers since he was not being paid enough.

He emphasised his drive for success and revealed that he began his master’s degree while completing his Youth Service program, eventually being employed by Kadpoly as a lecturer when his assignment was completed.

Aloma spoke fondly about his days as a lecturer, when he also participated in singing competitions and made an appearance on an episode of The Voice Nigeria.

He discussed how he didn’t intend to start performing skits and reminisced about his initial three-year struggle before gaining popularity.

READ MORE: Sosoberekon Involved In Horrifying Car Accident

Aloma first shared his craft on Facebook, but his work gained greater traction after he joined Tiktok. His supervisor expressed doubt when he told them he was leaving as a teacher, but he remained firm.

The comedian mentioned that he stopped lecturing before he became particularly good at skit making.

”Infact I was more of a singer before, I’ve always been in the choir when I was like 10, I served at Kaduna Poly and after I finished serving I was still lecturing, several of my video have trended and I posted it on Facebook but I didn’t have a fan base, I only had likes, it was after I joined TikTok in 2020 I became known” he said in part

Watch the interview below: