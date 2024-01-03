“I Married A Church Worker Thinking All Will Be Well” – Israel Vents Again Over Wife, Sheila

Israel DMW, the assistant to singer Davido, has opened up about his wife Sheila once more, revealing further of her alleged unscrupulous activities during their marriage.

Recall that the marriage between the duo hit the rocks in November on their one-year marriage anniversary.

Ever since then, it has been one accusation after another from both parties against each other.

Israel claimed in a recent post that when he married Sheila, he thought she had been a church girl, but after they got married, she changed.

He stated that men go through a lot in marriages and should be allowed to speak their feelings.

READ MORE: Rita Edochie Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting May

Israel DMW wrote …

“Most men are really going tru a lot in their marriages. They should be allowed to express their feelings. They should speak out their minds. Dnt ever marry because of church fe Or mosque LJ again. Dnt assist poor people again. They will later change and turn against you someday. Rich people are very appreciative. They are the best.

A fully legally married woman, that is well taken care of at home, now relocates to abuja, to squat with a verified pro stit.ute, h.ard dru.gs taker and sm.oker for Olosho business ooh. Men are also human beings. We should be allowed to speak out

I married a church worker, thinking all will be well at home. She later stopped preaching and changed her name to HER EXCELLENCY. She would wake up everyday and be insulting the hell out me. What if i was a woman beater.”

See post below …