“I Nearly Got Attacked Because People Thought I’m Naira Marley’s Father” – Jude Chukwuka

Jude Chukwuka, a Nigerian actor, has said that he was approached by a group of young people who assumed he was the father of controversial musician Naira Marley.

The veteran actor claimed that while on a movie shoot in Ikorodu, Lagos state, local boys surrounded him and accused his son, Marley, of Mohbad’s death.

Chukwuka, popularly known as Marlian dad, gained notoriety a few years back when he uploaded a video of himself dancing to the song “Soapy” by the crooner.

In an interview with gospel singer Deborah Ajayi on Oyinmomo TV, he talked about his horrific experience.

According to his statement, he told the local boys that Naira Marley’s issues with Mohbad were not related to him and that he cannot be the artist’s father because their names are different.

READ MORE: “Why Would You Call King Sunny Ade Uncle?” – Moviemaker Sam Olatunji Berates Ayra Starr Over Apology

“It was song I sang that Naira Marley gave me N1m, When I went to Ikorodu for a shoot, a lot of people gathered around me to say it is my child that killed Mohbad, I told them his name is Azeez Fashola while my name is Jude Chukwuka”, he said in part.

SEE VIDEO BELOW: